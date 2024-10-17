SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Down 3.5% This Week

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $31,956.99 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000580 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.