Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.43 and traded as low as C$11.61. Source Energy Services shares last traded at C$11.72, with a volume of 11,828 shares.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Source Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th.
Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.
