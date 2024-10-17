Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 74,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 217,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 target price on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$89.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

