SPC Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,279,000 after purchasing an additional 944,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,559,000 after buying an additional 342,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after buying an additional 354,501 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 48.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,545,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,539,000 after acquiring an additional 503,839 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $145.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.63 and a 52-week high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

