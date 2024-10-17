SPC Financial Inc. Sells 11,165 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.02% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $21,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,539,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAK stock opened at $131.89 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $90.92 and a 1 year high of $132.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

