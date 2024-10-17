SPC Financial Inc. Sells 411 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,272 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 747,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 719,833 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $16,671,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

