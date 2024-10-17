SPC Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,240 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

