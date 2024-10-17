SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 694,729 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 287,322 shares.The stock last traded at $105.96 and had previously closed at $104.34.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,378,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

