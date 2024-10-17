SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Compton Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Compton Financial Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.7% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,428,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 51,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $248.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

