SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,522,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,626 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.3% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $102,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,840,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $82,572,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.64. 1,609,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,209,757. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

