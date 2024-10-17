SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Decreased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after buying an additional 2,013,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,827,000 after buying an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $262,606,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,434,000 after purchasing an additional 100,502 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $83.89 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

