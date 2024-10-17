SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $56.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

