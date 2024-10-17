Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.17. Approximately 593,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,589,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DNB Markets cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

