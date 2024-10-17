Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $129.86, but opened at $138.41. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $136.38, with a volume of 349,932 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.76%.

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,295,000 after buying an additional 152,254 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,891,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,768,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,410,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,604,000 after acquiring an additional 53,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

