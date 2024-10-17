Stelco (TSE:STLC) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$67.70 and last traded at C$67.64, with a volume of 83708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$67.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$58.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.25.

The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.54%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

