Stephens Raises First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $20.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FHN. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.69.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.