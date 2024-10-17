Stifel Nicolaus Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $260.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.65.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NXPI traded up $4.00 on Thursday, hitting $236.73. 299,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,195. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 349,061 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 974.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 374,539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,799,000 after acquiring an additional 339,678 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,522 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,438,000 after purchasing an additional 326,197 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $407,506,000 after purchasing an additional 325,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.