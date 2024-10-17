STM Group (LON:STM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 2030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.51 million, a PE ratio of 2,900.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

