Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 12,317 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 727% compared to the typical volume of 1,489 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.60. 36,215,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,349. The company has a market cap of $614.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gevo news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 84,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $63,850.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,573,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,189.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $64,910.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,922,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,426.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 84,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $63,850.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,573,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,189.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 759,600 shares of company stock valued at $486,431. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gevo during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Stories

