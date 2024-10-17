Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $5,694.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

