StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
