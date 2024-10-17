StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

MMLP opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $156.00 million, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $184.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Martin Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $55,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

