StockNews.com Lowers Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) to Sell

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOMB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.98. 953,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,624. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,550,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,946,000 after purchasing an additional 490,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,615,000 after acquiring an additional 590,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 929,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 837,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

