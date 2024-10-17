StockNews.com Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.19.

PGR stock opened at $255.37 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $149.14 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,247.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,247.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,383 shares of company stock worth $33,446,453. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Progressive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

