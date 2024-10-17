Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

