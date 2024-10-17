Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $157.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.