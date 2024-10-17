Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.14. 32,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,048. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

