Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,758 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,096. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

