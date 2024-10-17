Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 81,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.93. 141,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.46 and its 200-day moving average is $156.35. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $170.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

