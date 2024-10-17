Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.61. 36,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,270. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

