Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 40,815 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,815 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $19,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $247,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,166. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $29.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

