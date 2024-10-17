Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.49. 89,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $270.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.