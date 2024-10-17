Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.38. 1,461,466 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

