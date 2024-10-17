Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $598,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,840,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,572,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,594. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $68.93.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

