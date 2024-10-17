Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $390.88. The company had a trading volume of 239,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,689. The firm has a market cap of $134.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $393.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

