Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,603 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,603 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.25. The stock had a trading volume of 357,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.29 and its 200-day moving average is $179.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $193.68. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

