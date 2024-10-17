Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$89.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.82.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$78.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 65.29. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.84 and a 52-week high of C$79.45.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of C$8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,000. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,000. Also, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total transaction of C$150,590.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

