SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,843,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,708,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,971 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 292,050 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,099,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30,790 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

