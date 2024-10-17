Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.75, but opened at $50.40. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $48.91, with a volume of 9,479,340 shares.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.45.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

