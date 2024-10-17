Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.73 and last traded at $46.55. Approximately 14,446,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 81,593,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.45.

The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

