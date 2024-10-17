Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 15th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Surge Energy Price Performance
SGY opened at C$6.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.88. The firm has a market cap of C$609.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.51 and a 1 year high of C$9.77.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of C$173.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.40 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.
