Syncona (LON:SYNC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104.14 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 104.14 ($1.36), with a volume of 393270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.60 ($1.42).

Syncona Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £649.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10,100.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05.

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

