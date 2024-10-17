Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,050,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.00.

SNPS opened at $501.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.71. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.91 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

