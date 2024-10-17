Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

In other news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $106,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,158 shares in the company, valued at $635,930.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 74.5% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taboola.com by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 35.6% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 22.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

