Tamar Securities LLC Has $19.04 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ASML by 4,379.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after acquiring an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ASML by 11,084.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 243,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,071.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $683.52 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $573.86 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $840.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $919.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

