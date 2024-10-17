TD Securities Increases FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $182.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

Shares of FSV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,003. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.04. FirstService has a 52-week low of $134.77 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. FirstService’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,733,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,363,000 after purchasing an additional 76,503 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 3.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,409,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 861,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,323,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,033,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

