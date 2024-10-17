Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.18 and last traded at C$9.05, with a volume of 45539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.82.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Tenaz Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$247.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$14.01 million during the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 40.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3896418 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Andrew Rollins bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.59 per share, with a total value of C$161,469.70. In related news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$699,000.00. Also, Director Mark Andrew Rollins acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,469.70. 8.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

