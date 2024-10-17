Tern (LON:TERN) Trading Down 41.5% – Should You Sell?

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 41.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02). 5,970,074 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 1,874,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.21 ($0.03).

Tern Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of £5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.25.

Tern Company Profile

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), Machine Learning (“ML”), Virtual/Augmented Reality (“VR/AR”) and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

