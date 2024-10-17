TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $23.94. 1,291,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,677,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The company had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,500,000 after buying an additional 199,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,501,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 98,892 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

