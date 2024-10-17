The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Update

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Allstate from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

ALL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.38. 739,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,896. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.49. Allstate has a 52-week low of $121.70 and a 52-week high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

